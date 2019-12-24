Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Announces — Dividend of $0.21 (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) announced a — dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.2068 per share on Monday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVUV opened at $54.25 on Tuesday. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $47.74 and a 52-week high of $54.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.94.

