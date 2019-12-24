Ennis, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:EBF)

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th.

Ennis has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Ennis has a dividend payout ratio of 62.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

EBF stock opened at $21.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.11. The company has a market cap of $571.40 million, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Ennis has a 12-month low of $18.29 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Ennis had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $114.86 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Ennis will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ennis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

About Ennis

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360 Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Curtis Business Forms, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, and Hayes Graphics brand names.

