Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF to Issue — Dividend of $0.19 (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) announced a — dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1895 per share on Monday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $54.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.26. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $48.26 and a 12 month high of $54.70.

