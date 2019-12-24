Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a payout ratio of 24.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Guaranty Federal Bancshares to earn $2.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.

Get Guaranty Federal Bancshares alerts:

Shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock opened at $25.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.97. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $26.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $107.65 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.02.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $10.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GFED shares. ValuEngine upgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.