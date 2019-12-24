Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a payout ratio of 24.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Guaranty Federal Bancshares to earn $2.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.

Shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock opened at $25.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.97. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $26.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $107.65 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.02.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $10.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GFED shares. ValuEngine upgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Dividend History for Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED)

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Announces — Dividend of $0.21
Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Announces — Dividend of $0.21
Ennis, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23
Ennis, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23
Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF to Issue — Dividend of $0.19
Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF to Issue — Dividend of $0.19
Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15
Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.47
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.47
American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Plans Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share
American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Plans Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report