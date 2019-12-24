PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 78.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.6%.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PMT opened at $22.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.68 and its 200 day moving average is $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $17.88 and a 1 year high of $23.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.59.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $130.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.95 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 50.13% and a return on equity of 13.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PMT. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Compass Point assumed coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.06.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, insider Doug Jones sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $114,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.