PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 78.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.6%.
Shares of NYSE:PMT opened at $22.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.68 and its 200 day moving average is $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $17.88 and a 1 year high of $23.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.59.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on PMT. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Compass Point assumed coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.06.
In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, insider Doug Jones sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $114,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).
