American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0599 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of QGRO stock opened at $45.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.16. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.21 and a fifty-two week high of $45.29.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.