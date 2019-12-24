Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th.

Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years.

NYSE FOF opened at $13.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.94. Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $13.64.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

