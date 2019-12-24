Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th.

Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years.

NYSE FOF opened at $13.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.94. Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $13.64.

About Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Dividend History for Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd (NYSE:FOF)

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Announces — Dividend of $0.21
Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Announces — Dividend of $0.21
Ennis, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23
Ennis, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23
Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF to Issue — Dividend of $0.19
Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF to Issue — Dividend of $0.19
Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15
Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.47
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.47
American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Plans Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share
American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Plans Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report