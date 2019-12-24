Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Albemarle Call Options (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 19,184 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,562% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,154 call options.

Albemarle stock opened at $72.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.64. Albemarle has a one year low of $58.63 and a one year high of $93.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.54.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $879.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.368 per share. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Albemarle from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 84.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Albemarle by 215.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter valued at $53,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.