American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.17

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2019

American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1669 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Shares of KORP opened at $51.14 on Tuesday. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.83 and a 1-year high of $51.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.10.

