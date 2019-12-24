Avantis International Equity ETF Declares — Dividend of $0.16 (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) announced a — dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1575 per share on Monday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVDE opened at $53.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.66. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $48.35 and a 1-year high of $55.19.

