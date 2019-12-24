Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc (NYSE:RNP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2019

Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc (NYSE:RNP) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th.

Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years.

RNP opened at $23.58 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $25.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.21.

Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Company Profile

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Dividend History for Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd (NYSE:RNP)

