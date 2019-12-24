Arcadia Biosciences’ (RKDA) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $14.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Arcadia Biosciences from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of RKDA opened at $5.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.58. Arcadia Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.73. The company has a market capitalization of $48.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of -2.98.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($1.27). Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 198.10% and a negative net margin of 1,938.76%. The company had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arcadia Biosciences will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKDA. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arcadia Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Sabby Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 162,800.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 81,400 shares in the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, an agricultural food ingredient company, develops and commercializes health and nutrition ingredient traits worldwide. The company offers a suite of agricultural productivity traits, including nitrogen use efficiency, water use efficiency and drought tolerance, salinity tolerance, and herbicide tolerance traits.

