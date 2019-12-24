Pure (PUREX) Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded 49.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. Pure has a total market capitalization of $1,450.00 and $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pure has traded down 49.3% against the US dollar. One Pure coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00067015 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00574086 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005768 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000185 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000058 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00001009 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pure Coin Profile

Pure (CRYPTO:PUREX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin . The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pure’s official website is purexalt.io

Pure Coin Trading

Pure can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pure using one of the exchanges listed above.

