Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares Announces — Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEARCA:HIBS)

Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBS) declared a — dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0265 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of HIBS opened at $19.68 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $19.60 and a twelve month high of $27.25.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.