QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:QRFT) Declares $0.12 — Dividend

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:QRFT) declared a — dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of QRFT stock opened at $27.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.58. QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $23.91 and a 52 week high of $28.66.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares Announces — Dividend of $0.03
Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares Announces — Dividend of $0.03
QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF Declares $0.12 — Dividend
QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF Declares $0.12 — Dividend
WisdomTree Modern Tech Platforms Fund Declares — Dividend of $0.08
WisdomTree Modern Tech Platforms Fund Declares — Dividend of $0.08
WNS Sees Unusually Large Options Volume
WNS Sees Unusually Large Options Volume
Eldorado Resorts Sees Unusually Large Options Volume
Eldorado Resorts Sees Unusually Large Options Volume
TechnipFMC Sees Unusually Large Options Volume
TechnipFMC Sees Unusually Large Options Volume


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report