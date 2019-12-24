QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:QRFT) Declares $0.12 — Dividend

QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:QRFT) declared a — dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of QRFT stock opened at $27.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.58. QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $23.91 and a 52 week high of $28.66.

