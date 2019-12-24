WisdomTree Modern Tech Platforms Fund (NYSEARCA:PLAT) Declares — Dividend of $0.08

WisdomTree Modern Tech Platforms Fund (NYSEARCA:PLAT) declared a — dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0806 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

NYSEARCA:PLAT opened at $27.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.05. WisdomTree Modern Tech Platforms Fund has a twelve month low of $23.81 and a twelve month high of $27.45.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Modern Tech Platforms Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Modern Tech Platforms Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.