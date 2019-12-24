WisdomTree Modern Tech Platforms Fund (NYSEARCA:PLAT) Declares — Dividend of $0.08

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

WisdomTree Modern Tech Platforms Fund (NYSEARCA:PLAT) declared a — dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0806 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

NYSEARCA:PLAT opened at $27.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.05. WisdomTree Modern Tech Platforms Fund has a twelve month low of $23.81 and a twelve month high of $27.45.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Modern Tech Platforms Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Modern Tech Platforms Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares Announces — Dividend of $0.03
Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares Announces — Dividend of $0.03
QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF Declares $0.12 — Dividend
QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF Declares $0.12 — Dividend
WisdomTree Modern Tech Platforms Fund Declares — Dividend of $0.08
WisdomTree Modern Tech Platforms Fund Declares — Dividend of $0.08
WNS Sees Unusually Large Options Volume
WNS Sees Unusually Large Options Volume
Eldorado Resorts Sees Unusually Large Options Volume
Eldorado Resorts Sees Unusually Large Options Volume
TechnipFMC Sees Unusually Large Options Volume
TechnipFMC Sees Unusually Large Options Volume


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report