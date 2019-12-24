WNS Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:WNS)

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 1,165 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,230% compared to the average volume of 50 put options.

Shares of WNS opened at $65.58 on Tuesday. WNS has a 12 month low of $39.24 and a 12 month high of $66.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.15.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. WNS had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $220.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WNS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on WNS from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on WNS in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of WNS in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. WNS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 5.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in WNS by 7.5% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of WNS by 10.0% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of WNS by 0.5% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 98,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WNS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

