Eldorado Resorts Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ERI)

Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 2,880 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,291% compared to the average daily volume of 207 put options.

In other news, Director Roger P. Wagner sold 24,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total value of $1,303,720.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,389.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie Lepori sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $256,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,180.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ERI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Eldorado Resorts in the first quarter worth about $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 45.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 7.7% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 148.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 38,232 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 33.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after buying an additional 30,800 shares during the period. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ERI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eldorado Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.01.

ERI stock opened at $59.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.60. Eldorado Resorts has a 12 month low of $31.86 and a 12 month high of $59.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.04 and its 200 day moving average is $46.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $663.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.72 million. Eldorado Resorts had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 8.99%. Eldorado Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eldorado Resorts will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eldorado Resorts

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

