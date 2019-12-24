Eldorado Resorts Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ERI)

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 2,880 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,291% compared to the average daily volume of 207 put options.

In other news, Director Roger P. Wagner sold 24,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total value of $1,303,720.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,389.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie Lepori sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $256,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,180.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ERI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Eldorado Resorts in the first quarter worth about $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 45.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 7.7% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 148.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 38,232 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 33.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after buying an additional 30,800 shares during the period. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ERI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eldorado Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.01.

ERI stock opened at $59.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.60. Eldorado Resorts has a 12 month low of $31.86 and a 12 month high of $59.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.04 and its 200 day moving average is $46.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $663.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.72 million. Eldorado Resorts had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 8.99%. Eldorado Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eldorado Resorts will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eldorado Resorts

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares Announces — Dividend of $0.03
Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares Announces — Dividend of $0.03
QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF Declares $0.12 — Dividend
QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF Declares $0.12 — Dividend
WisdomTree Modern Tech Platforms Fund Declares — Dividend of $0.08
WisdomTree Modern Tech Platforms Fund Declares — Dividend of $0.08
WNS Sees Unusually Large Options Volume
WNS Sees Unusually Large Options Volume
Eldorado Resorts Sees Unusually Large Options Volume
Eldorado Resorts Sees Unusually Large Options Volume
TechnipFMC Sees Unusually Large Options Volume
TechnipFMC Sees Unusually Large Options Volume


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report