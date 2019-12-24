TechnipFMC Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 11,087 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 7,494% compared to the average daily volume of 146 call options.

Shares of TechnipFMC stock opened at $21.22 on Tuesday. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $28.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.78 and its 200 day moving average is $23.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.38). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 16.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $30.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.60 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.12.

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Olivier Piou bought 3,000 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $58,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maryann T. Mannen sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $302,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 217.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in TechnipFMC by 116.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in TechnipFMC by 22.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

