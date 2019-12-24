Traders Purchase High Volume of Golden Ocean Group Put Options (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GOGL) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 802 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 822% compared to the average volume of 87 put options.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOGL shares. Danske upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGL. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the third quarter worth about $145,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the third quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 78,201 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 18,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

GOGL stock opened at $5.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Golden Ocean Group has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $7.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.37 million, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 2.04.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $219.34 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.27%.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, engages in the transportation of bulk commodities worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.