Investors Buy High Volume of Credit Suisse Group Put Options (NYSE:CS)

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 2,140 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,003% compared to the typical volume of 194 put options.

Shares of NYSE:CS opened at $13.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.14 and a 200 day moving average of $12.27. The company has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. Credit Suisse Group has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $13.70.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CS. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 245.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the third quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

Featured Story: Current Ratio

