ANSYS Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ANSS)

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 491 put options on the company. This is an increase of 882% compared to the typical volume of 50 put options.

In related news, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 1,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total value of $328,780.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shane Emswiler sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.28, for a total transaction of $232,927.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 443,481 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,835,000 after acquiring an additional 6,107 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in ANSYS by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 65,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $255.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $245.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.32. ANSYS has a 1 year low of $136.80 and a 1 year high of $260.10.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. ANSYS had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 30.35%. The firm had revenue of $343.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ANSYS will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ANSS shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Griffin Securities raised shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

