ANSYS Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 491 put options on the company. This is an increase of 882% compared to the typical volume of 50 put options.

In related news, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 1,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total value of $328,780.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shane Emswiler sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.28, for a total transaction of $232,927.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 443,481 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,835,000 after acquiring an additional 6,107 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in ANSYS by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 65,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $255.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $245.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.32. ANSYS has a 1 year low of $136.80 and a 1 year high of $260.10.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. ANSYS had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 30.35%. The firm had revenue of $343.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ANSYS will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ANSS shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Griffin Securities raised shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares Announces — Dividend of $0.03
Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares Announces — Dividend of $0.03
QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF Declares $0.12 — Dividend
QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF Declares $0.12 — Dividend
WisdomTree Modern Tech Platforms Fund Declares — Dividend of $0.08
WisdomTree Modern Tech Platforms Fund Declares — Dividend of $0.08
WNS Sees Unusually Large Options Volume
WNS Sees Unusually Large Options Volume
Eldorado Resorts Sees Unusually Large Options Volume
Eldorado Resorts Sees Unusually Large Options Volume
TechnipFMC Sees Unusually Large Options Volume
TechnipFMC Sees Unusually Large Options Volume


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report