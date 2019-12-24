Progenics Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PGNX)

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 1,206 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,312% compared to the typical daily volume of 50 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 60,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 260,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

NASDAQ:PGNX opened at $5.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Progenics Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $6.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.09. The stock has a market cap of $446.80 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.69.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 million. Progenics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 91.96% and a negative net margin of 311.63%.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical products and other technologies to target, diagnose, and treat cancer cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate for the treatment of iobenguane scan positive, unresectable, and locally advanced or metastatic pheochromocytoma or paraganglioma for adult and pediatric patients; PyL, a clinical-stage fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted PET/CT imaging agent for prostate cancer; and 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small molecule, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

