NEM (XEM) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.64 Million

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. One NEM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0327 or 0.00000439 BTC on major exchanges including B2BX, Liquid, YoBit and Binance. Over the last week, NEM has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. NEM has a market capitalization of $294.13 million and approximately $4.64 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

NEM Coin Profile

NEM (CRYPTO:XEM) is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NEM is nem.io. The official message board for NEM is forum.nem.io.

NEM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Poloniex, Kryptono, Zaif, Crex24, Coinsuper, Iquant, HitBTC, Huobi, Liquid, Binance, Cryptomate, COSS, BTC Trade UA, Bittrex, Kuna, YoBit, Coinbe, Cryptopia, OpenLedger DEX, Bitbns, Upbit, Koineks, CoinTiger, OKEx, Indodax, Exrates, B2BX, BTC-Alpha, Livecoin and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

