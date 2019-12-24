Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Hits Market Cap of $3.49 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $191.89 or 0.02579697 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinbase Pro, Exrates, Liqui and BTCC. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $3.49 billion and $1.63 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,440.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.80 or 0.00574991 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006357 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00019647 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000507 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,184,138 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Bit2C, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, YoBit, cfinex, Tidex, Livecoin, FCoin, Bithumb, DragonEX, Coinbase Pro, Kraken, Binance, Bitfinex, Huobi, Poloniex, Bittrex, and many others. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.

