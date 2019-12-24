Block Array Price Up 59.1% Over Last 7 Days (ARY)

Block Array (CURRENCY:ARY) traded 14% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 24th. Block Array has a total market cap of $11,455.00 and $230.00 worth of Block Array was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Block Array has traded 59.1% higher against the dollar. One Block Array token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Block Array alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00038558 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.58 or 0.06111208 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000475 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00029607 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001907 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000277 BTC.

About Block Array

Block Array (ARY) is a token. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Block Array’s total supply is 88,409,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,430,738 tokens. Block Array’s official Twitter account is @blockarraygroup . Block Array’s official website is www.blockarray.com . The Reddit community for Block Array is /r/blockarraygroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Block Array Token Trading

Block Array can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block Array directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Block Array should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Block Array using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ARYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Block Array Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Block Array and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.