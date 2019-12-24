DATx (DATX) Price Up 0.8% Over Last Week

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 24th. In the last seven days, DATx has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. DATx has a market cap of $325,575.00 and approximately $425,477.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DATx token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Rfinex, FCoin, Kucoin and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DATx

DATx was first traded on February 22nd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 tokens. DATx’s official website is www.datx.co . DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DATx

DATx can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, FCoin, HADAX, Rfinex and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

