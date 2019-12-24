Mithril Ore (MORE) Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Mithril Ore (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. One Mithril Ore token can now be bought for approximately $11.76 or 0.00158102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mithril Ore has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. Mithril Ore has a total market cap of $150,859.00 and approximately $504.00 worth of Mithril Ore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mithril Ore alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007568 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00050090 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00327136 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013571 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003724 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00015104 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00009891 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About Mithril Ore

Mithril Ore is a token. Mithril Ore’s total supply is 500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,828 tokens. The Reddit community for Mithril Ore is /r/MithrilOre and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril Ore’s official website is www.mithrilore.io . Mithril Ore’s official Twitter account is @MithrilOre and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mithril Ore

Mithril Ore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril Ore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril Ore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril Ore using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MOREUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril Ore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.