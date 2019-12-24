EncryptoTel [WAVES] (ETT) Trading 5.9% Higher Over Last Week

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

EncryptoTel [WAVES] (CURRENCY:ETT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 24th. EncryptoTel [WAVES] has a total market capitalization of $124,967.00 and $193.00 worth of EncryptoTel [WAVES] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EncryptoTel [WAVES] token can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, EncryptoTel [WAVES] has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

  • XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002593 BTC.
  • Tether (USDT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013578 BTC.
  • Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00182706 BTC.
  • Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.32 or 0.01173834 BTC.
  • Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000618 BTC.
  • TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000186 BTC.
  • Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025160 BTC.
  • COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.
  • NEO (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00118385 BTC.
  • Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

EncryptoTel [WAVES] Profile

EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s launch date was April 24th, 2017. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s total supply is 77,663,987 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,131,190 tokens. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official Twitter account is @encryptotel. The official website for EncryptoTel [WAVES] is encryptotel.com.

EncryptoTel [WAVES] Token Trading

EncryptoTel [WAVES] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EncryptoTel [WAVES] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EncryptoTel [WAVES] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EncryptoTel [WAVES] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EncryptoTel [WAVES] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EncryptoTel [WAVES] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.



Latest News

Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares Announces — Dividend of $0.03
Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares Announces — Dividend of $0.03
QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF Declares $0.12 — Dividend
QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF Declares $0.12 — Dividend
WisdomTree Modern Tech Platforms Fund Declares — Dividend of $0.08
WisdomTree Modern Tech Platforms Fund Declares — Dividend of $0.08
WNS Sees Unusually Large Options Volume
WNS Sees Unusually Large Options Volume
Eldorado Resorts Sees Unusually Large Options Volume
Eldorado Resorts Sees Unusually Large Options Volume
TechnipFMC Sees Unusually Large Options Volume
TechnipFMC Sees Unusually Large Options Volume


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report