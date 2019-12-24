Zacks: Harte Hanks Inc (NYSE:HHS) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Harte Hanks Inc (NYSE:HHS) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $11.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Harte Hanks an industry rank of 236 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Harte Hanks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

HHS opened at $3.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.92. Harte Hanks has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $4.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.99.

Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $51.41 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Harte Hanks will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Harte Hanks stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Harte Hanks Inc (NYSE:HHS) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.98% of Harte Hanks worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.22% of the company’s stock.

Harte Hanks Company Profile

Harte Hanks, Inc provides various multi-channel marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company provides agency services, such as customer engagement solutions in direct and digital communications for consumer and business-to-business markets; digital services, including search engine management, display, digital analytics, Website development and design, digital strategy, social media, email, e-commerce, and interactive relationship management services; and database marketing and business-to-business lead generation solutions that offer insight and analytics, customer data integration, and marketing communications tools.

