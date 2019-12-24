Zacks: Brokerages Expect Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) will announce earnings of $1.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Essent Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.47. Essent Group posted earnings of $1.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Essent Group will report full year earnings of $5.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $5.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $6.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Essent Group.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Essent Group had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 64.58%. The firm had revenue of $226.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESNT. ValuEngine upgraded Essent Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

ESNT stock opened at $52.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.69 and a 200-day moving average of $49.70. Essent Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.08 and a fifty-two week high of $55.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.37%.

In related news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 40,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $2,250,829.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,049,999.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.69, for a total value of $97,380.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,118 shares in the company, valued at $979,545.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,649 shares of company stock worth $2,710,884 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 31.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 29,966 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 6,517 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Essent Group by 14.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Essent Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Essent Group by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

