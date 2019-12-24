Brokerages Set $2.20 Target Price for Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $2.20 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Kopin an industry rank of 61 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KOPN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kopin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of KOPN stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Kopin has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $1.75.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.14 million for the quarter. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 69.67% and a negative net margin of 116.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kopin will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in Kopin by 89.3% during the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 41,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19,736 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kopin by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 252,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 22,522 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kopin by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 586,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Kopin by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Kopin by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 117,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 53,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells various components and systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, optical lenses, and audio integrated circuits, as well as SOLOS smart glasses, which are hands-free head-worn devices that obtain information from sensors or the Internet via a smartphone and displays the information on the sunglass lens.

