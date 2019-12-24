Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) to announce $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ciena’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.41. Ciena posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ciena will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.28 million. Ciena had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CIEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. MKM Partners set a $51.00 price target on Ciena and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on Ciena from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.65.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 59,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $3,666,260.00. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $76,781.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,762 shares of company stock worth $5,308,120 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Ciena by 5.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,282 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Ciena by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 27,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ciena by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,914 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIEN opened at $42.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06. Ciena has a twelve month low of $30.77 and a twelve month high of $46.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.37.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

