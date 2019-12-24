Analysts Anticipate Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) Will Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) will report earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Saia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. Saia posted earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Saia will report full-year earnings of $4.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.03). Saia had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $468.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on SAIA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Saia from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Seaport Global Securities set a $100.00 target price on Saia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Saia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.67.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $90.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Saia has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $107.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.09.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Saia by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,804,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $246,064,000 after buying an additional 38,831 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Saia by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $175,566,000 after purchasing an additional 32,440 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Saia by 4.6% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,444,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,398,000 after purchasing an additional 63,108 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Saia by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,162,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,147,000 after purchasing an additional 325,454 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,153,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,581,000 after buying an additional 254,248 shares in the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

