Hindustan Unilever (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) Given Media Sentiment Rating of 1.20

News stories about Hindustan Unilever (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Hindustan Unilever earned a daily sentiment score of 1.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

OTCMKTS MAHMF opened at $11.11 on Tuesday. Hindustan Unilever has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.45.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hindustan Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

