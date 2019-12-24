$0.50 EPS Expected for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to post $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.51. Corporate Office Properties Trust also posted earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.04. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $159.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.65 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

OFC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.38.

Shares of OFC opened at $29.08 on Friday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $30.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 54.73%.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, CEO Stephen E. Budorick acquired 1,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999.18. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,971,724.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 2,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $58,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 267,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,807,634.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,748 shares of company stock worth $135,074 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 141.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (?IT?) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (?Defense/IT Locations?).

