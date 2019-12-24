Zacks: Analysts Expect Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) to post $0.68 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kforce’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Kforce reported earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kforce will report full year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.39. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $345.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.32 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 9.71%. Kforce’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Kforce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kforce in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

In other news, Chairman David M. Kelly sold 19,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.23, for a total value of $8,778,011.55. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $208,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,324 shares of company stock valued at $12,222,993. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFRC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,360,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,837,000 after purchasing an additional 33,929 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Kforce by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 486,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,081,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kforce by 3.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 422,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,832,000 after acquiring an additional 14,479 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kforce by 1.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 379,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kforce by 3.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,596,000 after acquiring an additional 11,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KFRC stock opened at $40.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $939.60 million, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.20. Kforce has a fifty-two week low of $27.95 and a fifty-two week high of $42.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.30%.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

