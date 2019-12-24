MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $83.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MAXIMUS’ business process management expertise and the ability to deliver cost effective, efficient and high-scale solutions position it as a lucrative partner to governments. Long-term contracts provide it predictable recurring revenue streams. The company is also focused on expanding foothold in clinical services as well as long-term services and supports. MAXIMUS’ financial flexibility enables it to pursue business investment and strategic buyout opportunities and reward shareholders through share buybacks and dividends. Despite such positives, the company’s top line and margins continue to remain under pressure due to lower case load volumes on welfare-to-work contracts. Global presence exposes it to foreign currency exchange rate risks. Due to these negatives, shares of MAXIMUS have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

MAXIMUS stock opened at $74.52 on Monday. MAXIMUS has a 52 week low of $62.00 and a 52 week high of $82.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.44.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The health services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). MAXIMUS had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $754.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. MAXIMUS’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MAXIMUS will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from MAXIMUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total transaction of $930,201.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total transaction of $808,683.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,871 shares of company stock valued at $2,830,978 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMS. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in MAXIMUS by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,219 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,328 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 499.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 593 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 41.2% in the second quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

