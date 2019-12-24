AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) Cut to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on WAAS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AquaVenture from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of AquaVenture from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. AquaVenture presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.78.

Shares of NYSE:WAAS opened at $27.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AquaVenture has a 1-year low of $16.08 and a 1-year high of $27.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.66 million, a P/E ratio of -34.74 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.36.

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. AquaVenture had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $52.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AquaVenture will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AquaVenture by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AquaVenture by 4.1% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in AquaVenture by 111.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in AquaVenture by 5.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in AquaVenture by 14.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AquaVenture

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination, wastewater treatment, and water reuse solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial, property developer, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use (POU) filtered water systems and related services to approximately 50,000 institutional and commercial customers.

