American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American River Bankshares is the parent company of American River Bank, a regional bank in Northern California with 10 full service branches in Sacramento, Sonoma, Placer and Amador Counties as well as two loan production offices in the San Francisco Bay Area. The Bank specializes in giving business owners more REACH by offering financial expertise and exceptional service to complement a full suite of banking products and lending solutions such as secured and unsecured lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, equipment financing, payroll and merchant card services. For more information, call (800) 544-0545 or visit AmericanRiverBank.com. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded American River Bankshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of AMRB stock opened at $14.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $88.62 million, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. American River Bankshares has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $15.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.67.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. American River Bankshares had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $6.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American River Bankshares will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American River Bankshares by 3.2% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 330,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 10,201 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American River Bankshares by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 22,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of American River Bankshares by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 22,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in American River Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new stake in American River Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. 48.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American River Bankshares

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.

