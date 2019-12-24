Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing drug candidates for unmet medical need. The company’s product candidate consists of AT-001, for the treatment of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy; AT-007, for the treatment of Galactosemia and AT-003, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy which are in clinical stage. Applied Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

NASDAQ:APLT opened at $24.30 on Monday. Applied Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.27.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.14). Equities analysts forecast that Applied Therapeutics will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 532,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 71,282 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,170,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.99% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Therapeutics (APLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

MAXIMUS Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research
MAXIMUS Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research
AquaVenture Cut to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity
AquaVenture Cut to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity
American River Bankshares Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
American River Bankshares Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Applied Therapeutics Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research
Applied Therapeutics Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research
Autoweb Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research
Autoweb Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research
Raymond James Reiterates Outperform Rating for Colliers International Group
Raymond James Reiterates Outperform Rating for Colliers International Group


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report