Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing drug candidates for unmet medical need. The company’s product candidate consists of AT-001, for the treatment of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy; AT-007, for the treatment of Galactosemia and AT-003, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy which are in clinical stage. Applied Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

NASDAQ:APLT opened at $24.30 on Monday. Applied Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.27.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.14). Equities analysts forecast that Applied Therapeutics will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 532,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 71,282 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,170,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

