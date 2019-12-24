Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AutoWeb, Inc. provides consumer leads and associated marketing services primarily to automotive dealers and manufacturers throughout the United States. It also provides consumers with robust and original online automotive content. AutoWeb Inc., formerly known as Autobytel Inc., is headquartered in Irvine, CA. “

Get Autoweb alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AUTO. ValuEngine raised Autoweb from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barrington Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Autoweb in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUTO opened at $2.74 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Autoweb has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.16.

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The information services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.40 million. Autoweb had a negative return on equity of 49.28% and a negative net margin of 14.50%. Equities research analysts expect that Autoweb will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autoweb by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Autoweb by 28.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 248,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 54,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Autoweb by 5.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 407,590 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Autoweb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autoweb (AUTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Autoweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.