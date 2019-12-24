Raymond James Reiterates Outperform Rating for Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a $88.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CIGI. Zacks Investment Research raised Colliers International Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Colliers International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered Colliers International Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised Colliers International Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $76.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.88 and its 200-day moving average is $71.04. Colliers International Group has a 52-week low of $52.01 and a 52-week high of $77.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.37. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $736.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is 4.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIGI. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 28.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 1,367.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Lincluden Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 31,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 332,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,954,000 after acquiring an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

