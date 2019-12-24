Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2019

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bicycle Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing medicines, referred to as Bicycles(R) for diseases which are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BCYC. Canaccord Genuity set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bicycle Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

BCYC opened at $8.02 on Monday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $14.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average of $9.21.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.05. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 238.49% and a negative net margin of 342.94%. The business had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCYC. SV Health Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $19,268,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $642,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $532,000. Institutional investors own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

