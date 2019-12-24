Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packing and sale of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic and nutritionally-enhanced eggs. The Company, which is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, is the largest producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs in the United States and sells the majority of its shell eggs in states across the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CALM. ValuEngine upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised Cal-Maine Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Stephens set a $45.00 price objective on Cal-Maine Foods and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cal-Maine Foods has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.50.

CALM stock opened at $42.88 on Monday. Cal-Maine Foods has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 0.43.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $241.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.33 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 0.07%. Cal-Maine Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,411,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,072,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,792,000 after acquiring an additional 335,458 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $541,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

