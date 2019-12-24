Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CONN. Stifel Nicolaus cut Conn’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Compass Point reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $23.50 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Conn’s in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp set a $41.00 price target on shares of Conn’s and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Conn’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conn’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Get Conn's alerts:

NASDAQ:CONN opened at $12.54 on Friday. Conn’s has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.29 million, a PE ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.76.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. Conn’s had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $377.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Conn’s will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 229.5% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Conn’s by 218.2% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Conn’s by 229.5% during the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 229.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.