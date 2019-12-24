Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $29.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $27.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $34.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.19.

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $36.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.12. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a current ratio of 7.77. The company has a market cap of $687.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. On average, equities analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 6,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $55,885.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,946. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 8.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter valued at approximately $944,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,430,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,567,000 after buying an additional 75,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

