Paypal’s (PYPL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) in a report issued on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. Citigroup currently has a $137.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PYPL. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Paypal in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Paypal from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $129.00 price target on Paypal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Paypal to $105.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paypal presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.82.

PYPL stock opened at $108.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.03 and a 200-day moving average of $108.25. Paypal has a fifty-two week low of $76.70 and a fifty-two week high of $121.48.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Paypal will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $2,693,550.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,793 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,160.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.46, for a total value of $575,261.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,265,488.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,886 shares of company stock worth $9,772,487. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 6.1% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 1.6% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 5.5% during the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.5% during the third quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 19,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.4% during the third quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 28,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

