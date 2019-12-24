FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Stock Rating Lowered by Argus

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) was downgraded by stock analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Stephens set a $192.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on FedEx from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.88.

Shares of FDX opened at $151.69 on Tuesday. FedEx has a 1-year low of $137.78 and a 1-year high of $199.32. The stock has a market cap of $38.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,120.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $145.00 per share, with a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,111,670. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 16,000 shares of company stock worth $2,385,950 over the last quarter. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 2.9% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,080 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 1.0% during the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 3.4% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

