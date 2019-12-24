Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $9.50 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ericsson is actively pursuing three key areas — core business expansion, targeted growth, and cost and efficiency — to fuel growth. The company is witnessing strong momentum in its 5G business with new contracts, commercial launches and live networks. Ericsson believes technology and market investments, especially in 5G, automation and AI, are fundamental drivers for competitiveness. These form a key part of its strategy to fortify its business and reach targets for 2020 and 2022. However, its business is exposed to geopolitical uncertainties in its operating countries. It functions in a competitive environment, which comprises big multinational companies. Challenging macroeconomic conditions in the emerging markets are further acting as a deterrent for major investments by telecom giants, hurting Ericsson’s results.”

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Charter Equity raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.97.

NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $8.84 on Monday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.82. The firm has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.67 and a beta of 0.56.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $57.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.60 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,802 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 129.2% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,548 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 16.9% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 578.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 6.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. 8.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

